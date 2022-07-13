Gardens proposes landlords give 'fair notice' before rent hikes

The city of Palm Beach Gardens could soon require landlords to give "fair notice" before raising the rent.

A proposed ordinance states that any residential landlord seeking to increase rent by 5% or more at the end of a lease must provide written notice at least 60 days in advance.

The ordinance would include measures precluding a landlord from raising rent "during the term of a lease."

If there is no lease, the landlord would be required to provide a seven-day notice to a tenant renting week-to-week, a 15-day notice to a tenant renting month-to-month, a 30-day notice to a tenant renting quarter-to-quarter and a 60-day notice to a tenant renting annually.

Mayor Chelsea Reed said city leaders have heard several complaints from a growing number of renters complaining about sudden substantial rent increases.

"Our council, our staff and city manager, we listened to what our residents need, and that is why we're doing this ordinance," Reed told WPTV on Wednesday.

It’s a move that’s already taken effect in a few other areas in the county, including West Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach and Royal Palm Beach. A recent study determined Palm Beach Gardens led the nation in rent hikes last year with Wellington not far behind.

“Anything that will help somebody that’s always a good thing,” said Palm Beach Gardens resident Jeffrey Kaufman.

Kaufman works for a delivery service and has called Palm Beach Gardens home for the past three years. However, he won’t be here much longer with his rent set to increase by $450.

“It’s real hard to keep up with everything else, as well with gas prices the way they are and especially with the job that I have," he said. "I’m driving a lot as well."

Kaufman says he appreciates the city’s new proposal and that it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s good to know ahead of time, so you can plan ahead," he said.

City leaders are expected to vote in favor of the proposal during Thursday's City Council meeting.

