Join WFLX First Alert Weather Spotters team

By Jonathan Diego
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - You can be a part of our WFLX First Alert Weather team and be the eyes and ears in the South Florida community no matter what weather is headed our way.

Everyone loves to talk about weather in South Florida. It’s part of what makes this piece of paradise home to so many people.

At WFLX we want to do more than just talk. We are inviting you to help shape the conversation by joining the WFLX First Alert Weather Spotters team!

Our WFLX First Alert Weather Spotters team is a community of weather enthusiasts, connecting real people to real weather across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Together, we will track weather and share observations from cool, sunny, winter days to the severe weather we see throughout the year.

In this community, your insights and observations can be the actual “First Alert” that lets us and other community members know about what’s going on in your neighborhood weather-wise.

WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT AS A WEATHER SPOTTER?

What are we looking for from you? You are our eyes and ears out in South Florida that we cover.

As team members, we invite you to share weather photos and video. We’re looking for your best sunrise/sunset, rain totals, severe weather phenomenon or damage — and those are just some of the things we’ll be looking for. Also, your photos may be shown with your name both on-air and online.

If you’re interested in participating, please fill out the form below for a chance to take part in a virtual training session hosted by our very own WFLX First Alert Weather team. This training session will take place via Zoom. We will provide a secure link for your participation.

