K-9 officer credited for tracking down domestic violence suspect in Veroi Beach

Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man accused of stabbing and attempting to strangle his girlfriend.

The incident occurred Monday evening in the 4200 block of 48th Avenue in Vero Beach.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the scene in reference to a domestic disturbance where the victim reported that her live-in boyfriend attempted to strangle her.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the unidentified victim had also been stabbed by the suspect, 38-year-old Bobby Dean Martin.

Deputies searched the area and were able to locate Martin, who they say refused multiple commands and attempted to flee.

According to the sheriff's office, a taser was deployed but had no effect on Martin and he continued to flee.

K-9 Mako, along with his partner K-9 Handler Dep. Ricardo Ferrer was then able to immediately track Martin.

"At that point, Martin began actively resisting and tried to strangle K-9 Mako," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Martin was subdued and taken into custody after kicking and hitting deputies.

He was taken to the hospital where officials said he continued to fight before he was medically cleared for release to jail.

He faces numerous charges including felony battery, domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, battery on a police dog, three counts of battery on an officer, and resisting arrest with violence.

Martin is currently being held at the county jail without bond.

