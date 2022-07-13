Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $480 million before Friday's drawing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Mega Millions jackpot is now valued at $480 million after nobody claimed the prize after Tuesday's drawing.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Friday to qualify.

The lump sum immediate cash payout is valued at $276 million.

Friday's jackpot is the largest jackpot in the last 14 months.

If won by a sole contestant, it would be the 11th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The Mega Millions was last won in April in Tennessee where the winner collected $20 million.

Tickets are $2 and can be purchased daily after 6 a.m.

The odds for winning for the jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida residents struggling to pay rising electric bills
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Port St. Lucie to begin leasing more garbage trucks
Shark sighting near Juno Beach forces swimmers out of water
Police searching for missing man last seen in May in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Border Patrol rescues swimmer pulled out to sea in Palm Beach
Broward County woman surprised by iguana in her toilet
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
K-9 officer credited for tracking down domestic violence suspect