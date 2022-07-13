Parkland families look for closure as sentencing trial nears

The Parkland community is looking for closure as the sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz is set to begin Monday.

The confessed Parkland school shooter is hoping his life is spared as a jury prepares to hear arguments from attorneys.

Cruz, 23, is responsible for the deadliest mass shooting to ever go on trial.

For Tom Hoyer — whose son, Luke was among the 17 victims in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — the next chapter of the case has been met with patience and insurmountable pain.

"I cope by knowing that this is a chapter of my life that's going to close at some point in the next several months," Hoyer said.

These are the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland in February 2018.

Luke Hoyer was 15 years old when he was killed during the massacre. He was one of 14 children and three staff members gunned down at the school on Valentine's Day four years ago.

His father is certain that this painful journey through the penalty phase won't be met with justice, but perhaps a sense of closure.

"I don't know what the outcome's going be," Hoyer said. "I'm resigned to it going either way, but I'd like to see the chapter close."

Cruz already pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in October for the mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

The sentencing trial is set to begin Monday.

Melba Pearson, a legal analyst from Florida International University, is keeping a close watch on the proceedings as prosecutors seek the death penalty.

"This was a high school, and there were so many people put in grave danger and a grave risk as a result of his actions," Pearson said.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks during the final day of pre-trial motion in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Finding an unbiased jury was difficult for attorneys, which spanned the course of three months. Attorneys combed through 1,800 candidates, ultimately finding 12 jurors and 10 alternates.

Starting Monday, Cruz's defense team will begin their arguments in an effort to convince at least one juror that Cruz's life should be spared.

In order for him to receive a death sentence, all 12 jurors must agree.

"They're going to be talking about the defendant's prior issues with mental health," Pearson said. "They'll be talking about his experience, you know, in his early childhood, not having a stable home, and trying to bring up all of those factors as reasons why he should not be put to death."

Defense attorneys will argue that fetal alcohol syndrome could have hindered Cruz's development during childhood.

However, prosecutors believe Cruz has an anti-personality disorder and his violent actions were planned and calculated.

