911 caller: 'They're trying to run away from this guy with a gun'

As an uninvited gunman opened fire on family members who were vacationing at a Boca Raton home, a neighbor was on the telephone with police, describing what she was witnessing.

WPTV on Thursday obtained the 911 call from Sunday's murder-suicide that left two people dead.

"An armed guy with a gun, he already shot somebody, and he shot the second person," a witness to the crime told the 911 dispatcher.

"And where is the person now?" the dispatcher asked.

"Hanging over my car," the witness answered. "The woman is running. They're trying to run away from this guy with a gun."

The 911 caller later said, "A woman is dead, probably."

Boca Raton police said officers were called to a shooting at a home along the 5000 block of Northwest Third Terrace.

Crime scene tape surrounds this Northwest Third Terrace home where two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, July 10, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Officers arrived and found a gunshot victim with head injuries.

A second victim who fled from the home told police he was shot at by a family member.

Police determined that a third victim may have been inside the home with the gunman, so the SWAT team was called.

Unable to contact the gunman or the third victim, the SWAT team entered the home and found both people dead inside.

A damaged door frame could be seen on the ground outside the Northwest Third Terrace home where two people were dead in an apparent murder-suicide, July 10, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Police said it appeared the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several family members were traveling to Florida to vacation at the home. But, police said, the gunman arrived at the home – without permission – days earlier.

After being notified, a family member told the gunman to leave. Police said the woman found dead in the home had been the first to arrive there after the gunman was told to leave.

Police said two other family members arrived at the home and were attacked by the gunman, but they survived.

The identities of the gunman and the victims have been withheld by police under the state's Marsy's Law.

