Adults without kids won't be allowed at Palm Beach Co. playgrounds

In an effort to increase safety in Palm Beach County, commissioners unanimously approved an amended change to the county's parks and recreation ordinance.

Officials said the revision will strengthen provisions related to children's safety on playgrounds at county parks.

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth announced this week that the new regulation prohibits adults 18 years or older from entering or remaining in a designated children's play area unless the adult is supervising and/or accompanying children.

"Public safety is always a priority, especially when it comes to our children, so I am pleased with this added layer of safety at county playgrounds," Weinroth said.

The new ordinance is expected to become effective in the next few weeks upon its filing with the secretary of state.

