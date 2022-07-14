Authentic dumpling-making classes in Delray Beach

Ramen Lab Eatery in Delray Beach is offering dumpling-making classes. They are billed as a fun and affordable activity for friends, couples, and families.

The classes happen on the last Wednesday of each month and cost $49.

Guests will become pros at wrapping, cooking, and enjoying delicious dumplings all while sipping on perfectly paired sakes.

Join us for saketinis + a dumpling making class! 4 seats left. Tix: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3-dumpling-making-sake-pairing-tickets-352111604287?aff=ebdsoporgprofile Posted by Ramen Lab Eatery - Delray Beach on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Ramen Lab Eatery

25 NE 2nd Ave

Delray Beach, FL 33444



Scripps Only Content 2022