Advertisement

Authentic dumpling-making classes in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ramen Lab Eatery in Delray Beach is offering dumpling-making classes. They are billed as a fun and affordable activity for friends, couples, and families.

The classes happen on the last Wednesday of each month and cost $49.

Guests will become pros at wrapping, cooking, and enjoying delicious dumplings all while sipping on perfectly paired sakes.

Join us for saketinis + a dumpling making class! 4 seats left. Tix: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3-dumpling-making-sake-pairing-tickets-352111604287?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Posted by Ramen Lab Eatery - Delray Beach on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Ramen Lab Eatery
25 NE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida residents struggling to pay rising electric bills
'Flea Circus' to scratch your rockabilly itch in Fort Pierce
Wife says husband killed her parents while she was out of country
Port St. Lucie to begin leasing more garbage trucks
Teen suffers from possible heat exhaustion at Delray Beach

Latest News

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges
Riviera Beach city council debate new contract for city manager
West Palm Beach shooting leaves one man dead, teen hospitalized
The Lord's Place in need of emergency hurricane supplies to help the needy