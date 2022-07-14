Authentic dumpling-making classes in Delray Beach
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ramen Lab Eatery in Delray Beach is offering dumpling-making classes. They are billed as a fun and affordable activity for friends, couples, and families.
The classes happen on the last Wednesday of each month and cost $49.
Guests will become pros at wrapping, cooking, and enjoying delicious dumplings all while sipping on perfectly paired sakes.
Ramen Lab Eatery
25 NE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
