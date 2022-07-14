Bicyclist hit by vehicle in West Palm Beach
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Police are investigating a bicycle crash in West Palm Beach on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital.
The wreck occurred before 7 a.m. on Broadway just south of 37th Street.
Video from the scene showed that all lanes of Broadway were closed while police investigated the scene.
A bicycle was in the middle of the road with a vehicle stopped at the scene with a busted windshield.
West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a patient was taken to the hospital but did not elaborate on their condition.
No other details were immediately available.
