Bicyclist hit by vehicle in West Palm Beach

Police are investigating a bicycle crash in West Palm Beach on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital.

The wreck occurred before 7 a.m. on Broadway just south of 37th Street.

Video from the scene showed that all lanes of Broadway were closed while police investigated the scene.

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Broadway in West Palm Beach on July 14, 2022.

A bicycle was in the middle of the road with a vehicle stopped at the scene with a busted windshield.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a patient was taken to the hospital but did not elaborate on their condition.

No other details were immediately available.

