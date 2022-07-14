Advertisement

Brightline offering summer passports for kids to explore South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Summer is the perfect time for traveling with the family, but you don't have to leave South Florida to have some incredible adventures.

Brightline is launching a Summer Trainee Passport program on Thursday. Kids can earn stickers at each of South Florida's Brightline stations.

The passport also gets children free admission to places like the Palm Beach Zoo and the Miami Children's Museum.

The passport is available to all kids 12 and under.

For more information click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida residents struggling to pay rising electric bills
'No Sail Order' issued for Margaritaville ship docked at Port of Palm Beach
Man using wife's DoorDash account fatally shot after delivery
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar
2 mother pythons, dozens of eggs removed from preserve

Latest News

Community leaders speak out after rise of deadly gun violence in West Palm Beach
Artificial lawn results in $50-a-day fine for resident
911 caller: 'They're trying to run away from this guy with a gun'
Lake Worth Beach woman calls Contact 5 after almost falling for rental scam