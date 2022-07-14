Brightline offering summer passports for kids to explore South Florida

Summer is the perfect time for traveling with the family, but you don't have to leave South Florida to have some incredible adventures.

Brightline is launching a Summer Trainee Passport program on Thursday. Kids can earn stickers at each of South Florida's Brightline stations.

The passport also gets children free admission to places like the Palm Beach Zoo and the Miami Children's Museum.

The passport is available to all kids 12 and under.

For more information click here.

