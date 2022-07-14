Advertisement

Community leaders speak out after rise of deadly gun violence in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The issue of gun violence is a serious concern for residents in West Palm Beach.

Thursday night two people were shot in the city's Northwood Hills neighborhood. One man died and a 17-year-old is in the hospital.

The shooting marks the fifth open homicide case this year in addition to 140 unsolved cases since 2015.

The unsolved cases include the death of Kaleb Watson— the 1-year-old who was shot and killed while in the back seat of a car.

Police say right now there’s a desperate need for the community to step up and come forward with information in these cases.

As a result, West Palm Beach police department has teamed up with local pastors for a special gospel block party on Friday.

Operation PUSH event in West Palm Beach on July 15, 2022.
Operation PUSH event in West Palm Beach on July 15, 2022.

The goal is to connect and engage with the community and make the city safer.

“We know in a lot of these homicides, people are present, but nobody speaks,” said Pastor Kevin Jones. “So, we want to continue to build a relationship with the community at least there are trusted citizens here in the city that they can talk with.

The event will be held on July 15 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Tamarind Avenue, between 18th Street and Grant Street.

In the meantime, if you have any information that can help investigators, you're urged to call crime stoppers West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or if you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477). Tips called in to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can result in a cash reward for the tipster.

