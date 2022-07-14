Advertisement

Food delivery driver fatally shot inside car

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
A 43-year-old food delivery driver was fatally shot in a car outside a Port St. Lucie home Wednesday night, police said.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said a concerned citizen called 911 to report hearing gunshots about 11 p.m. near Southwest Ewing Avenue and Southwest Addie Street.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the roadway with the victim inside, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police markings indicate where a 43-year-old man was fatally shot inside a vehicle in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.

Officers attempted CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dellacroce said detectives have learned the victim was a food delivery driver who had just made a delivery in the area.

"It is not believed at this time the shooting was connected to the victim's employment," Dellacroce said.

He said two homes were also indirectly struck with gunfire, but nobody in either home was injured.

Nearby residents told WPTV the vehicle where the man was found appeared to be a sedan.

Crime scene investigators could be seen taking photographs and dusting a Kia Forte parked on the side of the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

