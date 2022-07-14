Man fatally shot inside vehicle outside Port St. Lucie home

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in a vehicle outside a Port St. Lucie home Wednesday night, police said.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said a concerned citizen called 911 to report hearing gunshots about 11 p.m. near Southwest Ewing Avenue and Southwest Addie Street.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the roadway with the victim inside, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

