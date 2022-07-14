Advertisement

Manatee tries to borrow boy's surfboard in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A family had an experience of a lifetime on July 4, but it had nothing to do with fireworks.

Leesa Blais and her family were surfing near the Fort Pierce Inlet State Park when two manatees approached them.

Blais says the manatees swam around her twin sons and husband for about ten minutes.

A GoPro camera captured one of the manatees trying to take her son Evan's board for a spin. As the manatee placed a flipper on the surf board, Evan calmly gave the gentle creature some space to try it out.

