'No Sail Order' issued for Margaritaville ship docked at Port of Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A "No Sail Order" has been issued for the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship with passengers docked at the Port of Palm Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The order was issued on Wednesday.

The cruise ship was supposed to leave Port of Palm Beach to head to the Bahamas. However, passengers woke up Thursday still docked in Palm Beach, the Coast Guard told WPTV.

According to the Coast Guard, the "No Sail Order" was issued due to the following:

Cruise ships operating in the U.S. are required under federal law to have a Certificate of Compliance exam every 6 months. During this ship's annual exam, Port State Control officers identified conditions, which required the ship to stay in port until rectified due to the safety of the crew and passengers. The ship will not sail until the conditions are rectified.

No word yet on why passengers are not being let off the ship.

