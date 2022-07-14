Advertisement

Riviera Beach city council debate new contract for city manager

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots of opinions about the highly paid city manager of Riviera Beach.

"If you renew his contract, please make that his head departments are filled with employees, that way he doesn't have two jobs. He's not capable of doing one job," one woman said.

Jonathan Evans is in contract negotiations with Riviera Beach city leaders about pay and the length of his contract.

"Four years are applicable for where we are and where we're going," one woman said.

Another woman was straight to the point.

"He's been the only city manager that's made any kind of moves in here. If you guys work together you can even more moves," she said.

When it comes to Evans' contract, here's what's on the table: The city council is offering a 4-year contract with an option to renew for an additional 4 years. Evans' salary will stay at $220,667.

But that is only part of his salary and council members are digging for answers about a city paycheck nearly twice as big

Councilmember Tradrick McCoy asked numerous questions about the city manager getting overtime pay or pandemic pay in case of an emergency.

"No other benefits include salary as well, includes overtime as well, includes pandemic or disaster pay benefits as well. But, in some kind way without this board's approval, the manager walks away with a W2 of $430,000 a year," he said.

Currently, WPTV reached out to Evans for a comment, but we were turned down by a city employee at the city council meeting.

It's unclear whether the council will vote on Evans' new contract. Many residents who showed up for the meeting say they want Evans to focus on being city manager.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida residents struggling to pay rising electric bills
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Port St. Lucie to begin leasing more garbage trucks
Shark sighting near Juno Beach forces swimmers out of water
Wife says husband killed her parents while she was out of country

Latest News

West Palm Beach shooting leaves one man dead, teen hospitalized
The Lord's Place in need of emergency hurricane supplies to help the needy
Teachers, school board hope voters approve millage referendum in Martin County
Gunman sentenced to 31 years after shooting 2 stepchildren