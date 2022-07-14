Twitter experiencing major outage

If you were trying to tweet your latest Stranger Things theory or Khloe Kardashian take Thursday morning, you had to wait.

Twitter was experiencing a major outage Thursday. The issues affected Twitter web, mobile, and even the company’s TweetDeck app.

Downdetector has thousands of reports of issues with Twitter. While you could still go to Twitter.com, it wasn't possible to log into the service or access tweets at the moment.'

As of 8:49 a.m. ET, it appears some service has been restored.

So far, no details have been reported on the cause of the outage.

This is the first major Twitter outage since a series of problems for the social network in February.

Scripps Only Content 2022