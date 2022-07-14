Advertisement

West Palm Beach shooting leaves one man dead, teen hospitalized

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
West Palm Beach police are at the scene of a double shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead and a teenager hospitalized.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. along 32nd Street & Windsor Avenue in the Northwood Hills neighborhood, just a few blocks from St. Mary's Medical Center.

The names of the victims have not been released, but police said a 17-year-old is hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Some neighbors expressed their concern as they waited to go back into their houses.

One man who lives in the neighborhood told WPTV he heard the shots but thought they were fireworks.

No word on the suspect (s) or motive at this time.

The area remains blocked off as investigators work the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department.

