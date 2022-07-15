Advertisement

3 suspects arrested after man, 66, killed in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three suspects were arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Boynton Beach, police said.

Officials said the victim was killed at the Homing Inn, located at 2821 South Federal Highway, early Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to the inn just before 1 a.m. where they found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

After an investigation, three suspects, identified as Shawn Crosby, 28, Erickson Durandisse, 34, and Eduard Duarte Carmona, 24, were taken into custody.

The three suspects face charges of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm. All of them were booked in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Detectives said it appears the motive for the killing was drug-related.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Man using wife’s DoorDash account fatally shot after delivery
‘No Sail Order’ issued for Margaritaville ship docked at Port of Palm Beach
Lake Worth Beach woman calls Contact 5 after almost falling for rental scam
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar
Adults without kids won’t be allowed at Palm Beach Co. playgrounds

Latest News

Family, friends mourn death of food delivery driver shot in Port St. Lucie
$8.2 million settlement reached after drawbridge death
Jurassic Camp is 'dino'mite' at Mall at Wellington Green
Margaritaville cruise ship 'cleared' to sail, Coast Guard says