CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – A homeowner in Florida fired an AK-47-style gun at three invaders in self-defense, officials said.

According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, one person has been arrested in the case, but officials are still looking for the other two suspects.

The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home surveillance video.

At least one of the suspects was armed, as seen in the video.

Simmons said the suspects forced their way into the home. The homeowner had a handgun, but it was wrestled away by one of the suspects. The homeowner then ran to another room to grab another weapon.

“The homeowner went and got an AK-47-style gun and he started shooting for his own protection to get them out of his house and to protect himself,” Simmons said.

The three invaders are seen on video running away after the homeowner began shooting. Officials said the homeowner will face no penalties for acting in self-defense.

“So those of you who might ask the question, ‘Is the homeowner going to be charged for shooting at these people?’ Absolutely not. The homeowner is protecting himself and in Florida, in Escambia County, you can protect yourself,” Simmons said.

Da’Torrance Hackworth, 20, was arrested and charged with use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm.

The sheriff has identified the other two suspects as Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr. and Joseph Roman Sanders, but they are not in custody.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about Dean and Sanders’ whereabouts to call deputies at 850-436-9620 or call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

