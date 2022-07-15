Family, friends mourn death of food delivery driver shot in Port St. Lucie

Family and friends are heartbroken over the loss of 43-year-old Roberto Peigne.

"He was loved and cherished by many people in southeast Haiti," said Louise Lindenmeyr. "They all knew him and his family."

WPTV spoke to Peigne's wife, who says he was a doctor in Haiti. Peigne was working as a door dash delivery driver under her account as he waited for his medical license to transfer to the United States.

As police continue their investigation, detectives are still scanning the neighborhood near Southwest Ewing Avenue and Addie Street.

Louise Lindenmeyr worked with Roberto Peigne for years to provide access to healthcare throughout southeast Haiti.

"He was cherished, he was truly a gem," said Lindenmeyr.

“It was his passion to bring healthcare to his people but tireless energy for his people,” she said.

Lindenmeyr says he left Haiti, because of the rise in violence only to be shot and killed here in the U.S.

“The irony, the irony but you don’t want to believe it,” she said. “It was just devastating, and confusing, and so senseless.”

As his family and friends await more information, his memory remains in those that loved him.

“We can keep him alive in a lot of ways,” she said.

WPTV spoke with Peigne’s wife on Friday, but she did not want to speak on camera. She told WPTV that she is devastated and now waiting for more answers from police.

