Man, 18, shot to death in Stuart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
An 18-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday night in Stuart, police said.

Stuart police said the man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Officers attempted CPR until paramedics arrived. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately known, but homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Stuart police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

