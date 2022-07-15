Advertisement

Margaritaville cruise ship 'cleared' to sail, Coast Guard says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Coast Guard has lifted the "No Sail Order" for the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship.

The cruise ship was cleared for sailing Friday morning after not being able to leave the Port of Palm Beach on Wednesday.

'No Sail Order' issued for Margaritaville cruise ship docked at Port of Palm Beach

"Margaritaville fixed their discrepancies and are cleared to go," U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Nicole Groll told WPTV.

The circumstances surrounding the "No Sail Order" have not been released.

