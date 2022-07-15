Margaritaville cruise ship 'cleared' to sail, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard has lifted the "No Sail Order" for the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship.

The cruise ship was cleared for sailing Friday morning after not being able to leave the Port of Palm Beach on Wednesday.

WATCH BELOW:

'No Sail Order' issued for Margaritaville cruise ship docked at Port of Palm Beach

"Margaritaville fixed their discrepancies and are cleared to go," U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Nicole Groll told WPTV.

The circumstances surrounding the "No Sail Order" have not been released.

