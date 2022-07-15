Advertisement

Missing woman with autism found in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: Police say Shyanae Goddard was found safe.
————————————————————————
Police are searching for a missing woman with autism in Riviera Beach.

Shyanae Goddard, 26, was last seen at 4:23 a.m. Friday leaving her home.

She was last seen in a black shirt with daises on it, jean shorts and black slides with red and blue on them.

Riviera Beach police are using dogs and air units to search for Goddard, who is semi-verbal and attracted to water.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police.

