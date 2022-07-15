Advertisement

SpaceX launches CRS-25 Mission to Space Station

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SpaceX CRS-25 flight to the International Space Station launched Thursday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The 25th commercial resupply mission to the ISS by SpaceX will deliver supplies, equipment and science investigations.

The CRS-25 flight has been delayed since June after testing uncovered degradation to key components in the Dragon spacecraft, resulting in the spacecraft's parachutes needing to be replaced.

WPTV YouReport Gr. Taylor sent us a photo of the rocket launch viewed from West Delray Beach.

SpaceX launch.PNG
SpaceX launch.PNG

Robert Abramson sent us his photo.

Rocket launch.jpg
Rocket launch.jpg

"What is in the sky tonight? Looked like a space launch?" asked the Mayo Family when submitting their photo.

SpaceX launch.PNG
SpaceX launch.PNG

Hannah Lovely spotted the rocket launch when driving home.

"It was a small ball of light moving rather quickly with a trail of bright white smoke and then just dimmed," she told WPTV.

Rocket launch.jpeg
Rocket launch.jpeg

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

'No Sail Order' issued for Margaritaville ship docked at Port of Palm Beach
Florida residents struggling to pay rising electric bills
Man using wife's DoorDash account fatally shot after delivery
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar
2 mother pythons, dozens of eggs removed from preserve

Latest News

Food delivery drivers, restaurants react to death of delivery man
Brightline offering summer passports for kids to explore South Florida
Community leaders denounce rise of deadly gun violence
Artificial lawn results in $50-a-day fine for resident