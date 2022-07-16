Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Lantana

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lantana Friday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Jog Road, just south of Lantana Road.

PBSO said the suspect, who was driving a white BMW, fled the scene of the scene.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle involved in the crash stopped at Jog Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The suspect was then detained, PBSO said.

Vehicle Homicide Investigators are at the scene investigating further.

