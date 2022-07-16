Advertisement

Police searching for abducted 8-month-old baby in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating an 8-month-old baby they say is considered missing and endangered due to family abduction.

Sophia Valdes is a Hispanic baby girl with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she is missing from the 3200 block of Vincent Road in West Palm Beach.

Anyone who knows where Sophia Valdes is, or sees her, is urged to call the Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or 911 immediately.

