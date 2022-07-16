Vero Beach man dies in early morning crash near Fort Pierce

A man died in a crash early Saturday morning in St. Lucie County.

At 1:25 a.m., a 28-year-old Vero Beach man was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 1 approaching the intersection of N. 25th Street when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and collided with a raised concrete curb, then a utility traffic signal pole.

His vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof on the shoulder of the road.

The victim died at the scene. The case is pending investigation.

