Advertisement

Woman found dead in Florida pond after apparent alligator attack

An alligator floats in a pond along the third fairway during the final round of the Valspar...
An alligator floats in a pond along the third fairway during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A woman found dead in a Florida pond was the apparent victim of an alligator attack.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies said a woman's body was found in a pond Friday night at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood.

Deputies said the woman was seen falling into the water near her home.

MORE: Dog dragged into water, eaten by gator | Man found dead in gator-filled lake while looking for Frisbees

"While in the water, two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water," a news release said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers were called to remove the gators. FWC officials said one was 8-foot-10-inches tall, while the other was 7-foot-7.

The woman's age and identity haven't been released.

A medical examiner will determine her exact cause of death.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Man using wife’s DoorDash account fatally shot after delivery
Food delivery driver killed in shooting had been doctor in Haiti
3 suspects arrested after man, 66, killed in Boynton Beach
Vero Beach man dies in early morning crash near Fort Pierce
Applications for rental assistance on hold in Palm Beach County

Latest News

9 Cuban migrants taken into custody on Jupiter Island
Vero Beach man dies in early morning crash near Fort Pierce
Manhunt continues for gunman who killed 18-year-old in Stuart
Missing baby found safe in Broward County