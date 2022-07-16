Woman found dead in Florida pond after apparent alligator attack

A woman found dead in a Florida pond was the apparent victim of an alligator attack.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies said a woman's body was found in a pond Friday night at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood.

Deputies said the woman was seen falling into the water near her home.

"While in the water, two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water," a news release said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers were called to remove the gators. FWC officials said one was 8-foot-10-inches tall, while the other was 7-foot-7.

The woman's age and identity haven't been released.

A medical examiner will determine her exact cause of death.

