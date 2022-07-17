Advertisement

Gators QB drops 'AR-15' nickname

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage during the first half of an...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson said Sunday he will no longer use the nickname "AR-15" as part of his apparel line.

"While a nickname is only a nickname and 'AR-15' was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the semi-automatic rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form," Richardson said in a statement on his official website and on social media. "My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using 'AR' and my name, Anthony Richardson."

An AR-15 rifle was used to kill 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school in May.

Richardson's apparel brand also featured a scope reticle logo, which he said will be discontinued.

With Emory Jones having transferred to Arizona State, Richardson is the presumed starting quarterback for the Gators this season under first-year head coach Billy Napier.

The Gators will open their season Sept. 3 against reigning Pacific 12 Conference champion Utah.

