Cattle on Florida's Turnpike cause traffic troubles

A herd of cattle is causing traffic troubles on Florida's Turnpike in Central Florida on Monday.

The Florida Turnpike was shut down at mile marker 225 in Osceola County because cows were set free when their truck caught fire.

Aerial video showed more than 30 cows were loose.

Aerial pictures show a herd of cattle in the media on Florida's Turnpike with multiple agencies at the scene.

Authorities closed the Turnpike in both directions while authorities tried to wrangle them up and move them to safety.

The southbound lanes reopened around 1 p.m. but the northbound lanes remained closed, according to a report from WESH-TV.

Drivers can expect heavy delays.

Scripps Only Content 2022