Cattle get loose on Florida's Turnpike, cause traffic troubles

A herd of cattle is causing traffic troubles on Florida's Turnpike in Central Florida on Monday.

The Florida Turnpike was shut down at mile marker 225 in Osceola County because cows were loose and spotted walking on the road.

Aerial video showed more than 20 cows were loose.

Aerial pictures show a herd of cattle in the media on Florida's Turnpike with multiple agencies at the scene.

Authorities closed the Turnpike in both directions while authorities tried to wrangle them up and move them to safety.

Drivers can expect heavy delays.

