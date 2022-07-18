‘It gives a whole other perspective to art’: 12-year-old helps build ‘Stranger Things’ field mural

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A field artist has fans of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” on the edge of their seats over his latest crop creation.

But as Stan Herd says, it could not have come without the help of a 12-year-old girl.

“The coolest part about it is we bring local talent in,” Herd said.

Today, the face of one of the show’s cast members sits on a top secret cornfield in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

Herd told WNDU he couldn’t reveal the exact location of the mural because it could potentially draw thousands of fans to the town, and they couldn’t handle that.

The field art that has millions of fans on their feet is a mural depicting one of Season 4′s heroes, Eddie Munson.

“The setup of the show is in this state, so when they mentioned Indiana, I said South Bend because I know people here, or at least I know all the good restaurants to go to,” Herd said.

While it took 10 days to create, it could not have been done without the help from Herd’s team, including his son Evan Herd and art director Kyra Roesle.

“My job is to come out here and to assess the colors, the formations, what kind of materials we need, and how we are going to do it,” Roesle said.

Though, not to be forgotten is 12-year-old Maci Schultz, who Roesle said volunteered dozens of hours to help create the mural that has many on the edge of their seats.

“We got locals like Maci coming out, 12 years old and she works harder than any other boys that were out here and she is kicking butt,” Roesle said. “But what is cool is learning about her, you know.”

For Schultz, she said she is just thankful to be a part of something so unique, special yet strange just like her favorite Netflix show.

“Honestly, it feels amazing like knowing these people. I never knew this was a thing, and now I know it gives a whole other perspective to art,” Maci said.

Seeing the finished product has always been Herd’s favorite part of crop art, but he said seeing locals like Maci flourish in the field is the most rewarding.

“It’s really fun to get local people to come out and kind of connect with the community in that way and they’re a part of the larger story as it unfolds,” Herd said. “We hope they get their agent and move on to Hollywood.”

