Marlins make LSU switch hitter No. 6 overall pick in draft

LSU utility Jacob Berry (14) bats against Kennesaw St. during an NCAA regional baseball game on...
LSU utility Jacob Berry (14) bats against Kennesaw St. during an NCAA regional baseball game on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins selected LSU's Jacob Berry on Sunday night in the first round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Berry was the No. 6 overall pick in the draft.

The switch hitter player infield and outfield for the Tigers in 2022, hitting .370 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI.

Berry, 21, transferred to LSU after spending his freshman season at Arizona, where he hit .352 with 41 extra-base hits, including 17 home runs, and 70 RBI in 63 games.

The Marlins made right-handed pitcher Jacob Miller their second-round pick. The Columbus, Ohio, high school star was the state's Gatorade player of the year.

