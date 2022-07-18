WATCH: Opening statements begin in Parkland shooter's trial

After months of delays and vetting to find an unbiased jury, opening statements began Monday morning in the sentencing trial of convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

A jury of seven men and five women will be tasked with determining whether the 23-year-old gunman lives or dies for his crime.

For Tom Hoyer, the final chapter has been met with patience and insurmountable pain.

"I cope by knowing that this is a chapter of my life that's going to close at some point in the next several months," he recently told WPTV.

His 15-year-old son, Luke Hoyer, was among the 14 children and three adults killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018.

Tom Hoyer is certain the painful journey through the penalty phase of the trial won't be met with justice, but perhaps with a sense of closure.

"I don't know what the outcome's going to be," he said. "I'm resigned to it going either way, but I'd like to see the chapter close."

Attorneys for the prosecution and the defense spent three months whittling down a prospective jury pool of about 1,800 people before settling on the 12 jurors and 10 alternates to decide Cruz's fate.

Defense attorneys will try to convince at least one juror as to why Cruz's life should be spared. For Cruz to receive a death sentence, the decision must be unanimous.

"They're going to be talking about the defendant's prior issues with mental health," Melba Pearson, a criminal law attorney who serves as policy director at Florida International University's Center for the Administration of Justice, told WPTV. "They'll be talking about his experience, you know, in his early childhood, not having a stable home, and trying to bring up all of those factors as reasons why he should not be put to death."

The trial is expected to last four months.

