Sheriff Ric Bradshaw released from hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released a video on Facebook Monday with a collage of Sheriff Ric Bradshaw in a voice-over message where the sheriff thanked his employees and the community for their hard work and support during his hospitalization.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support, prayers and thoughts during the past few weeks while I was dealing with a health issue," said Bradshaw's in the video.

The sheriff underwent a heart procedure on May 3 and was just released from the hospital last week.

He is now recovering at home and eager to return to work.

During his hospitalization, Bradshaw was able to get regular briefings and guide his team.

