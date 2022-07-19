Advertisement

Changes at Tropicana plant in Fort Pierce could lead to job losses

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A troubling sign for the local citrus industry. WPTV learned about changes on the horizon at a major citrus plant in Fort Pierce.

If you look at current job openings, there are none listed for the Tropicana plant in Fort Pierce. WPTV learned Tuesday that the plant itself will be shedding jobs sometime in the future.

Tropicana has contacted St. Lucie County to tell them that juicing operations in Fort Pierce will be moved across the state to their Bradenton plant.

According to the county’s Economic Development council, There are 258 employees working here at last count.

WPTV learned that the plant will not entirely shut down. It will still be used for storage, packaging, and distribution.

As to how many people might be laid off and when, we don’t have a timetable or any exact numbers.

A statement from Tropicana said:

"The Fort Pierce facility will remain open and an important part of our manufacturing footprint. We will not be processing fruit there for the 2023 season and are consolidating that work to our Bradenton plant. Unfortunately, there is a small portion of our full time team who will be impacted by this change and we are committed to offering them support in finding other work, whether within our existing operations or elsewhere."

The citrus industry has been struggling in recent years.. The final forecast for the 2021-22 growing season showed about 41 million boxes of oranges in Florida.

While it was a slight uptick from the previous month, it still marks the lowest production levels in Florida since the late 1930s.

And it’s a far cry from 20 years ago. Back in 2002, Tropicana products spent $23 million to expand their Fort Pierce plant and added 36 employees at the time.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Cattle on Florida’s Turnpike cause traffic troubles
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
A hearse arrives at the Florida State Prison in Starke, Fla., Monday, Dec. 9, 2002, to pick up...
Here’s what to know about Florida’s death penalty
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
St. Lucie County family heads to court after $4 ruling in police shooting death

Latest News

Rapids Water Park to sunset Old Yellar ride to make room for new one
Mystery surrounds deaths of 3 people at West Palm Beach condo
Cybersecurity experts warn summertime travelers of scams
Martin County School District encouraging families to apply for school meals