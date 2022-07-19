Missing, endangered Boynton Beach woman found safe, deputies say

UPDATE: Rosemarie Grace Buro has been located and is safe, deputies say.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and endangered woman who suffers from early signs of dementia.

PBSO said Rosemarie Grace Buro, 80, was last seen Tuesday in Boynton Beach.

Buro has red hair and brown eyes. She wears a black brace on her right wrist and carries a tan purse with brown straps.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or call the nearest law enforcement agency.

