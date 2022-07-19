Advertisement

Fiery, fatal crash closes southbound lanes of I-95 in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A fiery and deadly crash Tuesday morning shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Lake Worth man, was stopped for an unknown reason in the right southbound lane, just south of Linton Boulevard, around 5:15 a.m.

A tractor-trailer, driven by a 49-year-old Lake Worth man, wasn't able to go around the SUV and rear-ended the vehicle, causing it to burst into flames.

According to the FHP, the 32-year-old driver died at the scene, while the tractor-trailer's driver suffered minor injuries.

A tractor trailer involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on July 19, 2022.
A tractor trailer involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on July 19, 2022.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a yellow tarp covering the charred vehicle on the side of I-95.

At one point Tuesday morning, traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the Hypoluxo Road exit.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of deadly I-95 crash

All southbound lanes blocked on I-95 at Congress Avenue

MORE: Real-Time Traffic Map

Impacted drivers are being advised to take Congress Avenue as an alternate route.

