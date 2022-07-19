Fiery, fatal crash closes southbound lanes of I-95 in Delray Beach

A fiery and deadly crash Tuesday morning shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Lake Worth man, was stopped for an unknown reason in the right southbound lane, just south of Linton Boulevard, around 5:15 a.m.

A tractor-trailer, driven by a 49-year-old Lake Worth man, wasn't able to go around the SUV and rear-ended the vehicle, causing it to burst into flames.

According to the FHP, the 32-year-old driver died at the scene, while the tractor-trailer's driver suffered minor injuries.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a yellow tarp covering the charred vehicle on the side of I-95.

At one point Tuesday morning, traffic was backed up for miles all the way to the Hypoluxo Road exit.

Impacted drivers are being advised to take Congress Avenue as an alternate route.

