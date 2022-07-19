Former students describe moments Parkland shooting occurred

The jury is hearing more emotional testimony Tuesday as the sentencing trial for convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz continues.

Former students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are sharing their accounts of what happened the day 17 people were killed and 17 others were injured on Feb. 14, 2018.

The trial finally began Monday in a Broward County courtroom and is expected to last four months.

Christopher McKenna, who was a freshman at the school at the time, described seeing Cruz in a stairwell armed with a rifle on the day of the shooting.

"Get out of here. Things are about to get bad," McKenna testified that Cruz told him.

McKenna stood up in court and identified Cruz as the person he saw that day, pointing at him in court.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Christopher McKenna points out the defendant during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2022. McKenna was the first student to encounter Cruz before his rampage.

Alexander Dworet took the stand and said he heard "loud bangs" and the end of his English class.

Dworet said he then remembered hearing a hot sensation on the back of his head and said he knew he was in danger.

"I remember feeling trickling down the back of my head and onto my chest," Dworet said. "I touched the back of my head, and then my hand was all bloody.”

Dworet then described watching his classmate, Alex Schachter, take his final breaths.

His brother, Nicholas Dworet was also shot, and was killed in the rampage.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Alexander Dworet describes the gunshot injuries he sustained to the back of his head. He was testifying during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. His brother, Nicholas Dworet was also shot, and was killed in the rampage.

WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Parkland shooter's sentencing trial

Jurors heard heart-wrenching testimony from a student and teacher from the high school who remembered the violence that unfolded on Valentine's Day four years ago.

Witness Danielle Gilbert cringed and shed tears on the witness stand. She was a junior at the Parkland school when the shooting occurred.

Cellphone video clips that Gilbert recorded inside the classroom were shown to the jury. Audio included multiple gunshots as a fire alarm sounded.

Danielle Gilbert, a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student, testifies in court on July 18, 2022, for the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz.

"We were sitting like sitting ducks," Gilbert said. "We had no way to defend ourselves."

Her story was similar to Brittany Sinitch, a teacher who took the stand and recalled the exact moment when a Valentine’s Day project with her students turned to darkness.

"We were having so much fun until I heard what I described as the loudest noise you could possibly imagine," Sinitch said.

She recalled that she quickly shielded her students from danger. Her frantic call to 911 was inaudible because the gunshots were so loud.

State witness Brittany Sinitch, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, cries during direct examination in the penalty trial of Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Families of the victims who were in court became overwhelmed hearing the testimony and video that was played in court.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, calling Cruz's actions cold and calculated.

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz highlighted a video that Cruz recorded days before the shooting.

Max Schachter reacts as video and audio are played from inside a classroom as bullets are fired into it during the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 18, 2022. His son Alex was killed in the shooting.

"This is what the defendant said: 'Hello, my name is Nik. I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 and some tracer rounds. It's going to be a big event, and when you see me on the news, you'll know who I am. You're all going to die. Ah yeah, I can't wait,'" Satz said.

The court only heard from prosecutors Monday.

Defense attorneys plan to deliver opening statements when they present their case in the coming weeks.

Scripps Only Content 2022