Advertisement

Martin County School District plans ahead, hoping taxpayers will approve millage

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Martin County School District will host a school board meeting Tuesday to decide how to allocate taxpayer funds, should voters renew the millage tax next month.

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at 500 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart.

The millage will appear on the Aug. 23 ballot.

According to district leaders, there are five funding categories that will be used for essential operating expenses.

Those include school safety and security, mental health programs, recruiting and retaining teachers, professional development, and academic initiatives.

A large portion would go towards changing teacher salaries.

Recently the governor awarded Florida school districts with money to work towards a goal of raising the minimum teacher salary to $47,500.

However, most of that money went towards new teachers not yet making the new statewide salary goal, and not to veteran teachers.

On Tuesday, the board will decide how much to allocate to teacher salaries should the millage get approved.

That allocated portion would then be given to the Martin County Education Association to decide which teachers get how much money depending on years of experience.

District leaders have also changed the language of the ballot item to include "up to" on half-mill to account for the potential need being less than the full half-mill.

District leaders said they may not need to stockpile taxpayer money due to receiving pandemic relief funds in the near term.

On Tuesday, the school board will also begin to review 2022-2023 student code of conduct.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Cattle on Florida's Turnpike cause traffic troubles
A hearse arrives at the Florida State Prison in Starke, Fla., Monday, Dec. 9, 2002, to pick up...
Here's what to know about Florida's death penalty
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
St. Lucie County family heads to court after $4 ruling in police shooting death
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter's sentencing trial

Latest News

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast celebrates Christmas in July
Palm Beach County sheriff released from hospital
Neighbors react after 3 people found dead inside West Palm Beach condo
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw released from hospital