Mystery surrounds deaths of 3 people at West Palm Beach condo

There continues to be a mystery surrounding the Sunday night deaths of three people inside a West Palm Beach condominium.

Two women and one man were found dead during a welfare check at the Paradise Cove condominiums off of Village Boulevard.

While the police investigation at the scene appears to be over, some residents still have many unanswered questions.

"They seemed regular. I thought something maybe happened to a family member like someone passed. They seemed sad," Sam Butta, who lives nearby, said.

Sam Butta discusses the deaths of three of his neighbors at the Paradise Cove condos.

Butta said he can only guess what may have been going on. Although in the past few weeks, he noticed the man who lived there appeared to be dispirited.

"A couple of weeks ago, [I saw] him outside sitting down on the steps holding his head. I figured something was wrong," Butta said. "I wanted to go up and talk with him, but I didn't want to get into their business, but I could tell something's been up."

West Palm Beach police said all they believe at this point is the two women and man, who all lived there, died during some sort of domestic dispute.

"There was a gun recovered in the bedroom with the victims, but again, the detectives need to determine what role everybody had in this crime," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles discusses the investigation into the deaths of three people at the Paradise Cove condominiums.

A next-door neighbor said she didn't hear the gunshots on Sunday night and only knew the people from an occasional passing "hello."

"[They were here a] very short time," the neighbor said. "They just moved [in] two months ago. They were from Cuba."

Police said the man was 37 years old and one of the women was 32 years old. There was no age immediately available for the other victim.

For police, the investigation is open, although they insist this was an isolated incident.

Authorities said there is no immediate danger to anyone in or around this condo complex.

