Neighbors react after 3 people found dead inside West Palm Beach condo

Neighbors at the Paradise Cove Condominiums in West Palm Beach are not feeling safe after two women and a man were found dead inside a bedroom in the condo.

West Palm Beach police said they got a call Sunday just before 10 p.m. about doing a welfare check at 1002 The Point Drive at the Paradise Cove Condominiums.

The caller stated there was blood coming from inside the condo. When officers arrived and got inside the place, they found three bodies and a gun.

Police are calling the situation a "domestic dispute" and neighbors are a bit shocked.

Nicole, a resident, said she had just gotten off work when she turned into her condo complex.

"It was chaos, there were like 15-20 cars, and they had it all blocked off. None of the residents could get over there. It was a nightmare," she said.

She's describing what she saw when she drove up to her condo complex at paradise cove condominiums.

She heard three people were dead.

"It's crazy and it's sad, it really is. I don't like to see anybody's life taken from them," she said.

"Yeah, yeah, I don't know. It's crazy," one man said.

Investigators said all three people lived in the condo. While they aren't releasing more information about the circumstances they say there is no threat to the community.

Tracy Alexander said that's not enough. She doesn't feel safe anymore.

"I'm actually going to call the landlord to find out what's going on myself. What measures are they going to take to secure my safety and everybody's safety as well?" she said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry into the condo.

