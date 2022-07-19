Rapids Water Park to sunset Old Yellar ride to make room for new one

The original ride that started it all will soon be retired to make room for a new one coming in summer 2023.

The Old Yellar ride made its debut back in 1979 when Rapids Water Park first opened on Memorial Day weekend. The 4-acres attraction has four water slides coming down a man-made hill. They were one of the first fiberglass slides to be built in Florida.

The ride will close down to make room for a new one in August.

No name or details have been released on the new ride yet, but it reportedly will be the park's biggest and most thrilling attraction to date.

The last day to ride Old Yellar is Aug. 14.

