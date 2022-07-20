Advertisement

Former American Heritage, USF star Carmine Lane among Marlins’ final-day draft picks

Marlins also select Tampa high school pitcher Evan Chrest
South Fla. utility Carmine Lane (9) during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in...
South Fla. utility Carmine Lane (9) during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio).
By Peter Burke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins selected two players from the Sunshine State on the final day of the draft Tuesday, including one who hails from Palm Beach County.

Right-handed pitcher Evan Chrest was Miami's 17th-round pick of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Chrest, who was a star player for Paul R. Wharton High School in Tampa, was one of just three high school picks by the Marlins over the course of the three-day draft.

South Florida third baseman Carmine Lane was Miami's 19th-round pick. Lane, who is listed as a catcher by the Marlins, was the only Bulls player to start in all 57 games during the 2022 season.

Lane led the American Athletic Conference in hits (77) and RBI (54) during the regular season. He was born in Delray Beach and played for American Heritage in high school before signing with USF.

