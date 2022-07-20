Advertisement

Man run over, gets up, opens fire on speeding car, authorities say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Indian River County man is behind bars Wednesday after authorities said he was run over by a car then fired at least a dozen shots at the vehicle as it sped away.

Surveillance video captured the dramatic incident around 10:30 a.m. on July 11 outside a business at 30th Avenue and 45th Street in Gifford.

WATCH: Surveillance video of Gifford shooting

Surveillance video of Gifford shooting

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Kejuan Wynn, 26, armed with a rifle, went up to a man in a white sedan and started arguing with him, yelling and shouting.

Seconds later, Wynn walked away and the driver of the sedan suddenly went into reverse and plowed over Wynn, tossing his body into the air.

Despite the violent impact, Wynn immediately got up and fired at least a dozen shots at the car as it slammed into a neighboring home, then sped out of the parking lot and down the street.

Wynn then hopped into a white SUV and drove away in the opposite direction.

According to law enforcement records, Wynn was arrested in Brevard County on charges of attempted second-degree murder, shooting or throwing a deadly missile, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kejuan Wynn, 26, arrested in Brevard County on July 19, 2022.
Kejuan Wynn, 26, arrested in Brevard County on July 19, 2022.

Wynn was booked into the Brevard County Jail just before 8 p.m. Tuesday and is being held on no bond.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Brevard County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Cattle on Florida’s Turnpike cause traffic troubles
Fiery, fatal crash closes southbound lanes of I-95 in Delray Beach
Changes at Tropicana plant in Fort Pierce could lead to job losses
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Latest News

Witnesses describe being 'ambushed' by Parkland gunman
South Fla. utility Carmine Lane (9) during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in...
Former American Heritage, USF star Carmine Lane among Marlins’ final-day draft picks
Fort Pierce Utilities Authority customers see power bills double from rate hike
West Palm Beach police hand out free school supplies to students