Man run over, gets up, opens fire on speeding car, authorities say

An Indian River County man is behind bars Wednesday after authorities said he was run over by a car then fired at least a dozen shots at the vehicle as it sped away.

Surveillance video captured the dramatic incident around 10:30 a.m. on July 11 outside a business at 30th Avenue and 45th Street in Gifford.

WATCH: Surveillance video of Gifford shooting

Surveillance video of Gifford shooting

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Kejuan Wynn, 26, armed with a rifle, went up to a man in a white sedan and started arguing with him, yelling and shouting.

Seconds later, Wynn walked away and the driver of the sedan suddenly went into reverse and plowed over Wynn, tossing his body into the air.

Despite the violent impact, Wynn immediately got up and fired at least a dozen shots at the car as it slammed into a neighboring home, then sped out of the parking lot and down the street.

Wynn then hopped into a white SUV and drove away in the opposite direction.

According to law enforcement records, Wynn was arrested in Brevard County on charges of attempted second-degree murder, shooting or throwing a deadly missile, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kejuan Wynn, 26, arrested in Brevard County on July 19, 2022.

Wynn was booked into the Brevard County Jail just before 8 p.m. Tuesday and is being held on no bond.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Brevard County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022