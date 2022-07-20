Man, woman wanted in $900 candle theft at Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie

Police are searching for a man and woman caught on surveillance stealing candles from a Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie.

The strong arm robbery happened at around 7:32 p.m. on May 13 at the Bath & Body Works at 10824 SW Village Parkway.

Port St. Lucie Police say the duo brazenly filled their suitcases with over $900 worth of stolen candles and fled in a blue Hyundai Elantra with a medical mask covering their license plate.

Candle Bandits from Miami are wanted for Strong Arm Robbery and Grand Theft #WantedWednesday. The suspects entered Bath and Body Works and proceeded to brazenly steal over $900 in candles before they fled in vehicle. Detectives picked up their scent and identified both suspects. pic.twitter.com/olbhgkHxM7 — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) July 20, 2022

Detectives and crime scene investigators have identified the man and woman as Sammule Grate, 32, and Thomasina Carter, 29, from Miami.

They now have arrest warrants for third degree grand theft and robbery, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Grate and Carter is urged to contact detectives or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

