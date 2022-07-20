New trash provider outlines plans for Port St. Lucie residents

For months, Port St. Lucie residents have been complaining about poor trash service.

City leaders on Wednesday heard first-hand from their new trash provider about how things will be different when they come on board in about six weeks.

DeVern Clemon likes a tidy home. What he doesn’t like is trash baking out in the sun for days.

"We have to bring our trash out every day. Because we don’t know what day they’re going to pick it up. So you have to have it out on the curb," Clemon said.

Clemon is one of thousands of residents fed up with the daily cat and mouse chase when it comes to garbage collection.

Wednesday, new trash trucks began to make the rounds. These are with FCC Environmental, the new provider that will officially begin with the city on Sept. 5.

The company is providing three rear-loader trucks to assist the city as they play a never ending game of catch-up.

At the same time, FCC met with Port St. Lucie city leaders at a budget workshop Wednesday to outline what’s to come when they take over.

FCC said it's recruiting employees to fill about 100 open positions. FCC will only pick up once a week and limit yard waste collection to once a week. Residential customers will also see a nearly 50% rate hike, paying $138 more annually.

The city is confident they’re moving in the right direction.

"We’re going to have a much better provider. They’re very well positioned to meet the expectations of the community," said city manager Russ Blackburn.

But until he’s satisfied things are going in the right direction, Clemon will continue to bring out his trash each day.

"If not, you have the risk of it sitting outside for another week," Clemon said.

