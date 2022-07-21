Deputies investigating shooting outside Westgate shopping center

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting in Westgate Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred outside a cashing check store located near the intersection of Wabasso Drive and Westgate Avenue.

Deputies said one man is hospitalized in stable condition and the shooter is still at large.

Witnesses told WPTV they heard multiple shots being fired.

The area is blocked off as investigators work the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

#BREAKING

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is on scene after a shooting outside a check cashing store on the intersection of Wabasso Dr and Westgate Ave in West Palm Beach@WPTV @FOX29WFLX @PBCountySheriff pic.twitter.com/SAONXSYb8A — Joel Lopez (@JoelLopezTweets) July 21, 2022

Scripps Only Content 2022