Deputies seek help in locating missing woman in Indian River County

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in Vero Beach Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Kathryn Wittkoetter, 47, was last seen at 8:13 a.m leaving the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Center. Her last known contact was with her mother that afternoon when she asked her mother to pick up her son from camp while she ran an errand needed for a new job. But she did not return home.

Kathryn Wittkoetter.PNG

According to the sheriff's office, Wittkoetter's vehicle was found at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Center.

Her family believes she might have met with an ex-boyfriend from out of town.

Wittkoetter is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has blue yes and dirty-blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Kathryn Wittkoetter is asked to call Detective Daugherty at 772-978-6240.

