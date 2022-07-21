Advertisement

Deputies seek help in locating missing woman in Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in Vero Beach Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Kathryn Wittkoetter, 47, was last seen at 8:13 a.m leaving the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Center. Her last known contact was with her mother that afternoon when she asked her mother to pick up her son from camp while she ran an errand needed for a new job. But she did not return home.

Kathryn Wittkoetter.PNG
Kathryn Wittkoetter.PNG
Kathryn Wittkoetter.PNG
Kathryn Wittkoetter.PNG

According to the sheriff's office, Wittkoetter's vehicle was found at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Center.

Her family believes she might have met with an ex-boyfriend from out of town.

Wittkoetter is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has blue yes and dirty-blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Kathryn Wittkoetter is asked to call Detective Daugherty at 772-978-6240.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Cattle on Florida’s Turnpike cause traffic troubles
Fiery, fatal crash closes southbound lanes of I-95 in Delray Beach
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial
Changes at Tropicana plant in Fort Pierce could lead to job losses

Latest News

Fort Pierce residents, business owners shocked by electric bill hike
Inflation, supply chain issues may affect back-to-school shopping
New trash provider outlines plans for Port St. Lucie residents
Mother worries about son's future after deputy-involved shooting